Gov. Abbott announces initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution for December

AUSTIN (News Release) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made an initial allotment of over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the State of Texas for the month of December.

These vaccines, which should begin arriving in Texas the week of December 14th, will be distributed to qualifying providers across the state who will administer these immunizations based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

Additional allotments may be made later this month for December.

Also, increased allotments are expected in January and the following months.