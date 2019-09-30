Gov. Abbott appoints Albany man to Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board

AUSTIN (News Release) — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cory Brown, D.P.M. to the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board for a term set to expire February 1, 2023. The advisory board provides advice and recommendations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on technical matters relevant to the regulation of the practice of podiatry.

Cory Brown, D.P.M. of Albany is a podiatrist and partner at Abilene Diagnostic Clinic. He is a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association, immediate past president of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association, and an associate member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Additionally, he is a board member of the Albany ISD Board of Trustees. Brown received a Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry from Angelo State University and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Des Moines University.