Gov. Abbott: Churches not mentioned in executive order due to ‘freedom of religion’

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says churches were not specifically mentioned in the executive order limiting social gatherings due to freedom of religion.

In a town hall hosted by Nexstar Thursday evening, the governor said, “There was nothing specific in the executive order about churches because there is freedom of religion here in the United States of America.”

Governor Abbott went on to say that most churches are providing online services, alternative services, or seating situations that ensure the safety of their congregations.

“Remember this, we really have one simple goal, and that’s to make sure you are not going to communicate a disease to somebody else,” Abbott said.

The comment comes after the governor issued an executive order Thursday morning closing schools, bars, restaurants, gyms, and limiting the number of people allowed in a social gathering to 10 or fewer.

