Gov. Abbott debuts border wall construction in Rio Grande City

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Gregg Abbott speaking to the press following his tour of the Southern border wall on June 30, 2021. Abbott announced that Texas had begun building its state border barrier days before. Credit: Sal Castro, ValleyCentral

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott is holding a press conference in Rio Grande City, Texas debuting border wall construction.

Abbott will be joined by state officials, including Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Tracy Norris, TMD Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis, Texas Facilities Commission Executive Director Mike Novak, State Senator Kelly Hancock, Representatives James White, and Ryan Guillen, and Starr County Sheriff Rene “Orta” Fuentes.  

