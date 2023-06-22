JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott added Jones County to his disaster proclamation Thursday afternoon, after severe storms whipped through the Big Country early Thursday morning.

Jones County Judge Dale Spurgin also issued a disaster declaration since ongoing storms June 14.

Gov. Abbott issued the declaration for Matador and other communities hit by tornadoes and severe storms. A devastating tornado ripped through Matador Wednesday night, leaving at least four people dead and 10 people injured, as according to KTAB/KRBC’s sister station, KLBK.

“There is no force more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and this updated disaster declaration will help the State of Texas swiftly respond to communities devastated by last night’s severe weather and tornadoes in West Texas,” said Governor Abbott.

As for Jones County, residents are needed to complete TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool to report damages. Reporting will help officials identify damages and determine eligibility for federal disaster assistance.