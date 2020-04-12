AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration for all counties in Texas.
The declaration, originally issued on March 13 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, makes emergency resources more readily available for Texans during the pandemic.
With the declaration set to expire after a month, the governor announced Sunday that he has renewed it.
“By extending my disaster declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health,” said Gov. Abbott.
“I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my executive orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
- State senators pen letter to Gov. Abbott asking to expand surgeries and deliver PPE to community based doctors
- Texas bakery makes toilet paper cakes
- Gov. Abbott extends Texas state disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 pandemic
- ‘Tiger King’ cast says ‘justice was served’ for Joe Exotic, plus more revelations from new special
- At least two tornados hit central Texas as Louisiana faces severe weather