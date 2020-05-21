Gov. Abbott lifts air travel restrictions from areas where COVID-19 flourished

by: Billy Gates

(Photo by Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has terminated air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, he announced Thursday.

The new order immediately removes restrictions in a previous executive order that mandated temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas:

  • California
  • Connecticut
  • New York
  • New Jersey
  • Washington
  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • Chicago
  • Detroit
  • Miami

The previous order on air travel restrictions had been in place since April 27 and said travelers from those areas had to self-quarantine for two weeks after they arrived in Austin.

The entire executive order is on the Open Texas website.

