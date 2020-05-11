Gov. Abbott orders all nursing home staff, residents to be tested for COVID-19

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 29: Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives for his COVID-19 press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. He announced the US Army Corps of Engineers and the state are putting up a 250-bed field hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (Photo by Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Gov. Abbott ordered that all residents and staff members in nursing homes be tested for COVID-19. The plan will be directed based on the guidance of Vice President Mike Pence and Doctor Deborah Birx.

“The State of Texas is working to rapidly expand our testing capacity—especially among vulnerable populations in Texas nursing homes,” said Gov. Abbott. “This important collaboration among HHSC, TDEM, and DSHS will ensure that any potential clusters of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes are quickly detected and contained.”

This comes after several East Texas nursing homes have COVID-19 cases including one in Carthage which has 44 residents and 22 employees with the virus. They have also reported six deaths which are 85.7% of the deaths in Panola County.