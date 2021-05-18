Gov. Abbott prohibits mask mandates from local government, schools

Gov. Greg Abbott holds up a mask during a video in which he announced a statewide mask mandate for Texas, on July 2, 2020. (Gov. Abbott Press Office)

AUSTIN (KVEO) —Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order prohibiting counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials from requiring masks.

The governor mentions public schools can continue requiring masks through June 4. After that date, no student, teacher, parent or visitor can be required to wear one when on campus.

“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” said Governor Abbott in the release.

Abbott also mentions the order does not apply to state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.

According to the release, starting May 21, those who attempt to impose masks mandate may be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

“Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up,” added Abbott in the release.

