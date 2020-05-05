LIVE: Abbott: Salons can reopen May 8, manufacturers and gyms can reopen May 18

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In a Tuesday conference from the Texas Capitol, Gov. Greg Abbott announced several developments on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

The Governor gave updated totals of COVID-19 cases across the state, reporting that there are now 33,369 positive cases in Texas and have been 906 deaths related to the disease. Cases considered recovered now number 16,791. He reported that Texas ranks third nationwide in number of recoveries and that recoveries now outnumber the amount of active cases.

Given these numbers, Abbott said that the percentage of positive cases is decreasing as testing improves across the state. According to the Governor, Texas tested 19,000 people just on Tuesday.

Additionally, Abbott said that 95% of Texans tested in recent days have come back as negative.

Next, Abbott announced several new developments in the state’s plan to reopen businesses and fine tuning to his reopening of certain businesses last week.

These updates include:

Barber shops and hair, nail and other types of salons will be able to reopen on Friday, May 8 — with certain conditions. Safety guidelines will include that services will be by one-on-one appointment only. Customers will be able to wait inside a space if six feet of distance is able to be maintained. Face masks will be strongly encouraged

Gyms will be able to reopen on May 18, again with certain conditions. Gyms will only be able to operate at 25% capacity. Distancing in workout areas must adhere to sanitizing and social distancing measures. Customers should wear gloves when using equipment. Showers and locker rooms must remain closed

Non-essential manufacturers can reopen at 25% capacity on May 18. Facilities must use staggered staffing to ensure people aren’t all moving through doorways at the same time

The event was Abbott’s first briefing in more than a week.

At his last news conference, he announced the details of his first phase of reopening Texas restaurants and retailers, which allowed qualifying businesses to open at 25% capacity.

Abbott put part of his plan into motion near the end of April, with a “retail to-go” model that allowed curbside service for stores that were previously considered non-essential.

Abbott was joined by Texas Health and Human Services Acting Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson and Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, as well as his usual companions, Dr. John Hellerstedt of the Texas Department of State Health Services and Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The timeline of the next phase would depend on the spread of COVID-19 during the first phase. Phase II would allow businesses to bump capacity up to 50%.

Abbott’s “Open Texas” plan includes some details on the state’s new contact-tracing system and associated benchmark goals.

Abbott allowed his “stay-at-home” order to expire April 30, with a caveat.

“Now, more than ever, Texans need to practice social distancing,” he said.

While some business owners say he should open the state up entirely right away, the Governor has faced some push-back from others who say communities are not prepared for a spike in COVID-19 cases that could come.

“Honestly, I don’t think we’re ready,” State Rep. Mary González, D-Clint, said, referring to the El Paso region. “We’re still going to be very vigilant about staying at home.”

Abbott eliminated the mandatory 14-day quarantine for road travelers from Louisiana, but kept in place required self-quarantines for air travelers from California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington State; Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Detroit, MI, and Miami, FL.

He also loosened some restrictions on non-emergency surgeries.

“We applaud our fellow Texans for their sacrifice, for their discipline over the past month or two… for bending the curve. For being able to open our economy… Texas will once again be the top state in the United States for doing business.”