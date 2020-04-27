Retailers, restaurants and movie theaters can reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott announces

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In a press conference at the Texas Capitol on Monday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas’ next steps for reopening business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott announced that as part of “Phase 1” of the plan to reopen Texas businesses, retail stores, restaurants and movie theaters will be able to reopen on Friday, May 1.

The Governor’s Stay At Home order was already set to expire on May 1 and Abbott announced he will allow it to.

“I believe we can re-engage our economy while using the same strategies we’ve been using,” Abbott explained.

Phase 1 of the plan would allow the aforementioned businesses to reopen (if they choose to), however, venues will be limited to 25% capacity. The Governor pointed to the capacity limits grocery stores have been utilizing during the closure, which he said still allowed prevention of further COVID-19 spread.

Abbott said that Phase 2 would begin on May 18, depending on whether spread is still able to be prevented after Phase 1 begins. Phase 2 would allow businesses to bump up capacity to 50%.

“Now, more than ever, Texans need to practice social distancing,” said the Governor.

Museums and libraries will also be allowed to reopen on Friday, however, any hands-on exhibits cannot.

Not included in the list of businesses that can reopen? Barber shops, salons, gyms and bars, which Abbott said are not deemed to be safe just yet.

The plan — The Governor’s Report to Reopen Texas — can be viewed in full below.

Abbott put part of the plan into action last week, allowing retailers to reopen under a “retail to-go” model that permitted filling orders curbside for stores previously considered nonessential. The Governor has also loosened restrictions on non-emergency surgeries.

Abbott said the decision to pursue reopening came after discussions with his two advisory councils. One council is made up of doctors and conservative lawmakers. The second is comprised of business experts.

Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said the Governor’s actions are informed by the experts on these advisory councils.

“Every action by the Governor will be informed. And based on hard data, and the expertise of our chief medical advisors. Everything we do will be medically sound,” Dr. Hellerstedt said at a news conference earlier this month.

Some opponents to the Governor’s plans to reopen said more COVID-19 testing is needed before this can be done safely. The Governor said last week, his team of medical advisors is working on a plan to increase testing that will coincide with reopening.

“They’re working on a testing and tracing strategy that will outline exactly how we’re going to go about the process of doing what is needed to be able to monitor our communities for any potential expansion of COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott said at a news conference Tuesday, April 21.

Two business groups, gyms and salons, have been completely closed since March due to the pandemic, and feel if retail stores can begin to open in some fashion, so can they.

Some local gym owners are anxious to get back to work, but say they are prepared to make adjustments in order to see clients and teach fitness classes again.

Some salon owners and stylists feel the same, and also say they are ready to make tweaks to their service in order to get back to work.

Several Texas restaurant and bar owners believe the Governor might be targeting two specific dates for them to reopen. They say restaurants could reopen on May 5 to dine-in service. Bars could follow two weeks later on May 19, but these dates are subject to change based on the Governor’s announcements Monday.

The Texas Democratic Party is planning a press conference call with reporters following Abbott’s announcement. The call will include members of the state and congressional delegation.

During the Monday conference, Abbott rounded out his announcement, saying “It’s time to start to reopen Texas… We are Texans. We got this.”