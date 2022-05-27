UVALDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott is expected to hold a press conference Friday afternoon, briefing all on the State of Texas’ efforts to support the Uvalde community.

Gov. Abbott is expected at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Uvalde High School.

There, according to a media release, he is expected to speak on a briefing with state agencies and Uvalde officials to give update on state resources available for those who were directly impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Big Country Homepage will stream this press conference on its website. KTAB and KRBC will also stream on its respective Facebook pages.