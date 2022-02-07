ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be speaking in Abilene on Monday afternoon at the construction site of Great Lakes Cheese.

BigCountryHomepage.com will stream the press conference in full here at 1 p.m.

Great Lakes Cheese is currently under construction on Abilene’s east side off Hwy 36 and Loop 322.

The packaging and distribution facility will create more than 500 jobs with an average salary of $60,000 per year. Additionally, the project has a capital investment of nearly $185 million, officials said.

Gov. Greg Abbott will be joined during Monday’s press conference by Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams, Great Lakes Cheese Board Chairman Heidi Eller and the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism (EDT) Director Adriana Cruz.

The direct economic impact of this project on Abilene over the next 10 years is an estimated $1.3 billion, according to the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA.)

The facility is expected to open later this year.