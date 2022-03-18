EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is making a trip to Eastland County on Friday afternoon.

Gov. Abbott will be briefed on the Eastland Complex fire that has burned more than 45,000 acres.

There has been at least one death associated with the fire. Eastland County Deputy Barbara Fenley died during her duties trying to help others escape, according to the Cisco Police Department

Gov. Abbott will also hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. We will stream the press conference on BigCountryHomepage.com and air it live on KTAB and KRBC.