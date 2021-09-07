Gov. Greg Abbott announces third special session to address redistricting, vaccine mandates

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KTAB/KRBC) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he will call a third special legislative session to address five agenda items.

Among the agenda items are redrawing legislative and congressional districts, banning transgender students from competing in UIL athletics, and whether state or local government entities can enact vaccine mandates.

“The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census numbers,” Abbott stated in a news release. “In addition to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans.”

The third special session is slated for Monday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

