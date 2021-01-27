Gov. Greg Abbott deploys COVID-19 surge resources to Abilene

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying COVID-19 surge resources to Abilene, he announced on Wednesday.

Abbott deployed 80 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force to Abilene, Lufkin and Eagle Pass.

Abilene and the Big Country have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months with a mostly zero availability of ICU beds, and more than 15% capacity of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

Included in the personnel is nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors.

In Abilene, the personnel will help support Hendrick Medical Center.

“Thank you to our partners at the Department of Defense for supporting Texas’ COVID-19 response by providing these additional resources to Abilene, Lufkin, and Eagle Pass,” said Governor Abbott. “The medical personnel deployed to our communities will provide much needed support to our front line healthcare workers.”