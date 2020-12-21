Gov. Greg Abbott moves closer to transferring control of Austin Police Department to Texas DPS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he’s made a new move on a threat he’s made throughout the year: to take away control of the Austin Police Department from city council and give it to the state.

Back in September, Abbott expressed his displeasure with Austin City Council’s decision to cut $20 million from APD’s budget, in addition to transitioning $130 million out over a year. The council’s decision came after harsh criticism of the way APD handled protesters over the summer.

The move was condemned by Abbott, who called it “disrespect for law enforcement” that would invite chaos and endanger the public.

Abbott received a legislation proposal in September that would allow cities with over 1 million residents and fewer than two police officers per 1,000 to have its police force consolidated with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This would include Austin, which was pointed to as a reason for the legislation’s creation.

On Monday, Abbott followed up on these considerations, tweeting: “Just in time for Christmas: The Legislative Council has sent draft language for a proposed law that would transfer control of the Austin Police Department to the Texas Department of Public Safety. One way or another we will pass a law to keep Austin safe.”

Just days earlier, the Governor promised to pass the legislation in the upcoming session.

“The state will fix this,” Abbott wrote on Twitter. “Texas will pass a law this session supporting law enforcement and defunding cities that defund the police.”

The potential transfer of power comes as APD reports a rise in crime in the city this year. The department says the murder rate increased by 55% over 2019. Numbers show that violent crime was already on the rise before the council decision, however.

City of Austin statistics indicate murders were up by 54% in July and aggravated assaults were also up by 17%.

