Gov. Greg Abbott: Texas is building it’s own border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Governor Greg Abbott, the state of Texas has started building it’s own border barrier, with The Department of Public Safety saying that a portion of the new border barrier will be completed by the end of 2021.

Governor Abbot also announced that miles of fencing with razor wire and large shipping containers are currently being used as a border barrier.



In addition, the Governor said that the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety continue to send out military vehicles, gear and personnel, along the Rio Grande River to help keep the border secure, adding that they are ready for the next caravan heading towards the United States.

According to DPS, nearly 8,000 illegal migrants have been arrested so far, on criminal charges, as part of Operation Lonestar. 1,300 for criminal trespassing and more than 6,000 arrests have been made for felony charges.

In addition, there were more than 73,000 migrant apprehensions and 822 vehicle pursuits since the inception of Operation Lonestar.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.