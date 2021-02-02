Governor Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for February

AUSTIN (Nexstar)– Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide $300 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful for this additional extension of emergency SNAP benefits for the month of February,” said Governor Abbott. “We will continue to provide Texas families with the resources they need to put food on the table and provide for their loved ones.”

“These emergency food benefits will provide additional support for Texans to purchase nutritious foods for their families during the ongoing pandemic,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, online or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.