Governor Abbott announces Phase III to open Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott is moving forward with Texas’s plan to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with the activation of Phase III on Wednesday.

According to a release, Phase III allows for all businesses to be open at 50 percent capacity.

All businesses currently operating at 25 percent can now open at 50 percent capacity.

Bars may open at 50 percent capacity if patrons are seated.

Amusement parks and carnivals can open at 50 percent in counties with less than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases.

Restaurants can expand their maximum table size from six to 10 people.

Starting June 12, restaurants can open at 75 percent capacity.

Starting June 19, amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 cases can open at 50 percent capacity.

Events with less than 500 people in attendance are allowed.

Events with more than 500 people in attendance are allowed if approved by a county judge or the mayor.

Additionally, all businesses and customers should continue to follow minimum standard health protocols laid out by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” said Governor Abbott in the release. As we begin Phase III, I ask all Texans and Texas businesses to continue following the standard health protocols and to heed the guidance of our state and federal officials who continue to closely monitor COVID-19. If we remain vigilant, we will continue to mitigate the spread of this virus, protect public health, and get more Texans back to work and their daily activities.”

