ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Beto O’Rourke, facing four opponents in the democratic party primary, began his 12-day, 1,200-mile “Keeping the Lights On” tour Friday. Saturday, he revisits Abilene, focusing on how Texas dealt with the 2021 winter storm.

Citizens of Abilene gathered at the former CK Seafood, welcoming Beto O’Rourke back to the Key City.

“We’re ready for something different, said one Beto O’Rourke supporter, Mary K Huff. Greg Abbott is not doing it for us and we’re here to support Beto and make Texas better.”

O’Rourke, who is in the running for Texas governor, addressed during his campaign the difficulties that were seen in last year’s February freeze, regarding the state’s grid.

“We lost 7 people that we know of within Abilene but 10’s of thousands more lost power lost water and came very close in losing their lives,” said O’Rourke.

A year later, O’Rourke is now outlining his 5-point plan, the first being the winterization of natural gas supply.

“We’ve got to fully winterize the grid, including the gas supply which was the major cooperate last year,” said O’Rourke.

Secondly, “the state of Texas and ERCOT should connect to the rest of the grid as well. We’ve got help out the repair so they can afford these utility bills.,” said O’Rourke.

Then end what he calls “The Abbott Tax” and install a “cop” to patrol the trading and sale of gas in Texas.

“Which is the 20 to 50 bucks more that we’re all paying to clean up the mess made last year. We got to make sure this never happens again by having somebody who polices gas trading in the state of Texas,” he said.

Bringing us to his fifth and final point, returning the $11 billion profit made by “gas supply companies, pipeline companies, and the energy traders” to the people.

“So that gas companies cannot make these obscene profits at the expense of the people of Texas,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke hopes his plan will help protect Texans from future winter storms if elected.

“I just think it’s so important to show up and continue to show up to listen and learn from people that I hope to serve,” he said.