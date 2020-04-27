Governor reveals what he calls Phase 1 of reopening Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Monday revealed his plan to re-open Texas. Abbott said his previous “Stay Home” executive order was set to expire on April 30, and he will allow it to expire.

The May 1 List, Phase 1 is:

Restaurants

All theaters

Malls

They may reopen on May 1 with no more than 25 percent occupancy. Abbott said his order supersedes all local orders. Businesses are allowed but not required to reopen.

Museums and Libraries may also re-open with no more than 25 percent occupancy and no hands-on exhibits. Phase 2 would be 50 percent instead of 25 percent.

Abbott said small counties with five or fewer cases can increase capacity to 50 percent instead of 25 percent on May 1.

Outdoor sports may resume with no more than 4 people at once, such as golf or tennis. Licensed healthcare professionals, such as dentists, may return to work

Barber shops, gyms, and nail salons are still closed on May 1, but hopefully might reopen by mid-May, Abbott said.

You can find to full “Open Texas Report” for additional details in the document attached below: