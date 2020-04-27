AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Monday revealed his plan to re-open Texas. Abbott said his previous “Stay Home” executive order was set to expire on April 30, and he will allow it to expire.
The May 1 List, Phase 1 is:
- Restaurants
- All theaters
- Malls
They may reopen on May 1 with no more than 25 percent occupancy. Abbott said his order supersedes all local orders. Businesses are allowed but not required to reopen.
Museums and Libraries may also re-open with no more than 25 percent occupancy and no hands-on exhibits. Phase 2 would be 50 percent instead of 25 percent.
Abbott said small counties with five or fewer cases can increase capacity to 50 percent instead of 25 percent on May 1.
Outdoor sports may resume with no more than 4 people at once, such as golf or tennis. Licensed healthcare professionals, such as dentists, may return to work
Barber shops, gyms, and nail salons are still closed on May 1, but hopefully might reopen by mid-May, Abbott said.
You can find to full “Open Texas Report” for additional details in the document attached below:
- Governor reveals what he calls Phase 1 of reopening Texas
- El jefe de bomberos de Abilene da positivo por COVID-19, dice que el departamento está preparado
- Delta developing mobile hospitals to treat, transport US military members with COVID-19
- El Paso Walmart shooting victim dies, death toll now 23
- Gov. Abbott to announce new details to reopen Texas businesses at 2:30 p.m. CT