Governor says virus tests may increase as schools reopen

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says coronavirus testing in Texas could increase as schools reopen amid a sharp drop-off in the number of tests in recent weeks.
Texas has averaged more than 34,000 tests a day over the past week.
That’s down from a daily average of more than 60,000 in late July.
New cases and hospitalizations have stabilized and decreased, and coronavirus deaths in Texas have reached nearly 8,500.
