Governor says virus tests may increase as schools reopen

A test kit is displayed at a Texas Division of Emergency Management free COVID-19 testing site at Minute Maid Park Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Houston. The newly opened mega site, which has eight drive-thru lanes and four walk-up lanes, has the ability to process 2,000 tests per day. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says coronavirus testing in Texas could increase as schools reopen amid a sharp drop-off in the number of tests in recent weeks.

Texas has averaged more than 34,000 tests a day over the past week.

That’s down from a daily average of more than 60,000 in late July.

New cases and hospitalizations have stabilized and decreased, and coronavirus deaths in Texas have reached nearly 8,500.