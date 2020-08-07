Governor urges flu shots as Texas reports 300 new deaths

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds up mask as he talks about the importance of wearing face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a news conference in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials say the approaching flu season threatens to further strain hospitals still dealing with thousands of coronavirus patients.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday urged the public to not wait on getting flu vaccinations this year.

He made the appeal as Texas reported more than 300 confirmed new deaths from the coronavirus.

That pushed the total death toll to at least 7,800.

Hundreds of new deaths have been added nearly every day for weeks in Texas, although state officials say declining hospitalizations are a sign of encouragement.