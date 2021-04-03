Grace Museum receives highest national honor

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- After two years of preparation the Grace museum has be Re-accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. (AAM)

Accreditation is a rigorous process by which the AAM certifies that a museum adheres to the highest form of care for their collections. Display, storage, how the museum conducts themselves to the public, all of these things and more play a major role in accreditation.

The Grace first received this honor in 2002 and this year it was re-affirmed. Making the Grace one of only 1,070 out of 33,000 museums in the nation and only 49 in Texas to hold this status.

The Grace will be reopening on May 1st 2021 with a completely remodeled children’s museum on the 2nd floor.