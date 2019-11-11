Grace Museum to host monthly yoga rooftop yoga classes

Information from The Grace Museum:

YOGA ON THE ROOFTOP

Thursday, November 14

6 PM – 8 PM

FREE Yoga Class + Art Tour + Wine from The Mill and snacks

NOVEMBER CLASS TYPE: Yin Yoga

INSTRUCTOR: Camie Garvey

COST: FREE – Must pre-register

CLASS LIMIT: 30

EVENT SCHEDULE:

6 pm – Yoga Class

7 pm – Gallery Mini-Tour

*wine and snacks to follow

The Grace, in conjunction with Abilene Yoga House, want you to be able to experience this unique opportunity. With your “ticket”, some local Abilene businesses have generously donated wine and snacks after your museum tour and yoga class. We are limited on spots, spread the word and sign up through the MINDBODY app or email us!

Some yoga mats are provided but bring one if you have one…we want everyone to be able to participate! Thanks to the Future Fund of the Community Foundation of Abilene, The Mill, and a grant from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, HeARTS for the ARTS, the Abilene Arts Alliance and the City of Abilene for making this event possible.

MORE INFO:

We wanted to offer a yoga class to really get people thinking about the connection between The Grace Museums art exhibitions and this time-honored practice of yoga. Abilene Yoga House and The Grace have intentionally designed these next 5 programs to make a deep and meaningful connection to works of art. By joining us at The Grace Museum for this restorative program, you can connect back to yourself and your spirit in a beautiful, non-traditional space. Those are the memories that can leave an imprint that can last a lifetime.

Ancient yogis discovered ways of cultivating the breath to balance energy in the body which resulted in bringing about a calm, clear mind. In today’s world, where we often feel stressed by both the pace and pressure of life; this age-old wisdom can serve us well in navigating, with ease, the course of our lives across all types of various challenges. In this workshop, we will explore breathing techniques, each offering of yoga will be from different lineages so that you can experience different ways of yoga.

Practioners will find a place of reflection, a place to find solace and to go inside as you look at the beauty around you as we hold postures. Pair these two art forms: going inside to see the beauty within and coming into the space to see the beauty around you. This workshop will provide tools to cultivate a sense of equanimity (calm) and overall well-being in both the body and mind through development and integration of breath, alignment and asana. Workshop is designed for all skill levels from beginning to advanced. Everyone is welcome.

Best is yet to come now that you have read how wonderful it is to incorporate yoga and art into your life! It is FREE!