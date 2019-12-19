Grace Museum unveils Abilene Downtown Exhibition

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – The Grace Museum in Abilene is displaying an Abilene Downtown Exhibition.

Counting with numerous elements, the exhibition’s purpose is to look at downtown’s past and look forward to its revitalization.

From old pictures to different building models, the Grace Museum is displaying a piece of history that will most likely fill more than one with nostalgia.

“Everybody has so many memories with buildings there are a lot of memories that are attached to them, so it’s kinda great to keep those and have a new purpose,” said Erika Parker, Collections Manager and Exhibit Curator.

The exhibition will be available to the public until September 2020.

