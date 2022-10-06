ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Grain Theory is hosting its second Oktoberfest this Saturday, and they are going bigger this year, according to Jeramie Sivley, owner and brewer of Grain Theory.

“We’ve got live music kicking the whole thing off, special street food that we’re doing, beer, there’s going to be lots of beer to drink,” said Sivley.

Coming up this weekend, Abilene residents will have the opportunity to come together and celebrate this street party hosted by Grain Theory.

“The idea behind Grain Theory was to create a space where people came together, and these parties are the epitome of that,” Sivley explained.

Last year, he says they had over 1,500 people, but this year, they are expecting even more.

Some stores in the area will be staying open, including Roll Shack. Allen Ledbetter, general manager of Roll Shack, spoke with KTAB/KRBC about why he enjoys being involved with this event.

“When we have big events like this, it really showcases the amount of love and what’s offered for the downtown community,” said Ledbetter.

Roll Shack will be having some specials, including $5 kids ice creams. They will also be bringing out their cotton candy machine. Ledbetter said he is hopeful for a turnout like last year’s event.

“We had lines outside the door. When we also did the cotton candy machines, we had lines down to the ally,” Ledbetter said.

Roll Shack and Grain Theory encouraged everyone to come out. Oktoberfest will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8.

Grain Theory is selling custom ceramic steins for pre-purchase for $28. Buyers will get one free pour at this event, and each pour after that will be $2 off with the stein.