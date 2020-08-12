Grain Theory opening in September

ABILENE, Texas- (KRBC/KTAB) –David Kasselman, Matthew Cogburn, and Jeramie Sivley were just three men who loved to brew beer and turned their dreams into a reality by coming up with Grain Theory.

Grain Theory will be a brewery and restaurant on Pine Street in downtown Abilene.

Kasselman says this has been in the works for three years. During the pandemic, they used this extra time to iron out some details.”We started using that time to really bear down and focus on things and we got through so much work in these last few months.” said Sivley.

The three brewers decided to also add food to Grain Theory and provide a place for a meal.

Kasselman says, “I knew someone that was a chef and in between jobs so we approached him and he’s going to run our kitchen for us.”

As they prepare for their opening September, Cogburn says that Grain Theory is “Just a place for folks to really gather and get to know new people.”