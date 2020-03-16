Grand Finale Steer Show canceled following the CDC recommendation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) The Grand Finale Steer Show previously set to take place March 18th -21st at the Taylor County Expo Center has been canceled.

According to a press release sent by The Taylor County Expo Center Monday morning, they are following the recommendation handed down by the CDC March 15th in regard to gatherings of 50 or more people.

“We were proud to work with this group of individuals coordinating The Grand Finale Steer Show, who’s goal was to give the youth of Texas an additional show after missing opportunities to exhibit their projects in Austin and Houston,” said the Taylor County Expo Center. “However, the staff here at the Taylor County Expo Center is first and foremost committed to our local community and upholding those decisions made by local, state and federal government.”