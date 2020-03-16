Breaking News
Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Grand Finale Steer Show canceled following the CDC recommendation

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) The Grand Finale Steer Show previously set to take place March 18th -21st  at the Taylor County Expo Center has been canceled.

According to a press release sent by The Taylor County Expo Center Monday morning, they are following the recommendation handed down by the CDC March 15th in regard to gatherings of 50 or more people.

“We were proud to work with this group of individuals coordinating The Grand Finale Steer Show, who’s goal was to give the youth of Texas an additional show after missing opportunities to exhibit their projects in Austin and Houston,” said the Taylor County Expo Center. “However, the staff here at the Taylor County Expo Center is first and foremost committed to our local community and upholding those decisions made by local, state and federal government.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News