Grand Finale Steer Show selects Taylor County Expo Center as the site for their show

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Expo Center will be hosting The Grand Finale Steer Show. Giving an opportunity to exhibitors that did not get to participate at Houston and Austin.

“We’re proud to announce Grand Finale Steer Show has selected Taylor County Expo Center as the site for their show March 18-21,” said the Taylor County Expo Center in a Facebook post.”Help us welcome these students and their families to Visit Abilene, Texas this week and show them some classic West Texas hospitality.”

The event will admit Texas exhibitors only and will follow the guidelines of HLSR & Rodeo Austin.