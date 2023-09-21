Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, September 21. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Courtney Hurley – Prohibited Substance in Correction Facility, 2nd Count Possession of Meth
Dakotah Brewer – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, 2nd Count Possession of Meth
Brandon Briggs – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Robert Roddy – Assault Family Violence
Raquane Wallace – Evading Arrest, 2nd Count Possession of Marijuana
A’ryn Taylor – Burglary of Habitation
Mackenzie Chastang – Possession of Meth
David Beason – Possession of Meth, 2nd Count Tamper with Evidence (2 priors)
Michael Hill – Aggravated Assault, 2nd Count Tamper with Evidence (2 priors)
Adriana Garcia – Assault Family Violence (2 priors)
Marcario Molina – Injury to Elderly (2 paragraphs, 2 priors)
Damor Barnes – Possession of Meth
Michael Limon – Possession of Meth (1 prior)
Timothy Cisneros – Assault of a Peace Officer, 2nd Count Assault of a Peace Officer, 3rd Count Retaliation, 4th Count Retaliation (1 prior)
Christianna Garcia – Aggravated Assault, 2nd Count Deadly Conduct
Teddy Guffee – Assault Family Violence
Rocky Flores – Theft Enhanced
Curtis Walker – Evading Arrest
Bobby Fletcher – Possession of Meth
Caneatra Dickerson – Unlawful Possession of Firearm
Mindy McCullough – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Michael Nations – Possession of Meth, 2nd Count Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information
Danny Duarte – Injury to a Child (3 paragraphs)
Bobby Slay – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Eve Ortega – Theft
Levin Cornelius – Theft
Jason Aguado – Evading Arrest, 2nd Count Theft
Charla Davis – Theft
Daniel King – Injury to Elderly (3 paragraphs)
Dillan Gomez – Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility
Charlie Morris – Theft Enhanced
John Callaway – Possession of Meth, 2nd Count Tamper with Evidence (2 priors)
Virgil Griffey – Possession of Meth
Jessica Burgess-Kyle – Stalking, 2nd Count Online Impersonation
Tierra Watkins – Aggravated Assault
Pengcheng Yu – Solicitation of Prostitution
Christsopher Neff – Online Solicitation of Minor
Alec Garcia – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Danny Morey – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Anthony Makuch-Lott – Driving While Intoxicated (1 prior)
Michael Carbajal – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Eugene Zapata – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Jerry Mann – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced (2 priors)
Nathan Couger – Possession of Meth
Zachary Owen – Possession of Marijuana
Konrad Deiss – Possession of Lisdexamfetamine
Henry Delarosa – Possession of Meth
Nabor Guajardo Jr – Possession of Meth (2 priors)
Talitha Miller – Possession of THC
Rebecca Moreno – Possession of Meth (2 priors)
Shane Reese – Possession of Meth
Sonia Serbin – Possession of Cocaine
Mauricio Valdez – Possession of Cocaine
Marc Jones – Possession of Cocaine (2 priors)