Grand jury indicts Abilene man accused of sexually abusing teen girl for years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has been indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Jimmie Sumpter was indicted by a Taylor County grand jury Thursday.

Sumpter is accused of sexually abusing a child for years, beginning when she was around 13 years old.

The child reportedly brought the abuse to the attention of teachers at her school in October, describing multiple instances of abuse, according to the document.

Sumpter admitted to touching the child inappropriately but said it was on accident, the document states.

Sumpter was indicted for first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.