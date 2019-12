Grand jury indicts Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting woman, threatening her with knife

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man was indicted Thursday after being accused of abducting a woman at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her twice in 2012.

According to court documents, 52-year-old Sedrick Anthony Daughtery was indicted on the charge stemming from an incident in September 2012.

A woman reported walking down the road in September 2012 when she was approached by an unknown man who asked her for money, the document states.

She offered him a cigarette, and he brandished a knife, covered her face and took her to an unknown home where he reportedly raped her twice, according to court documents.

Daughtery was indicted for sexual assault, a second-degree felony.