Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, April 20. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Rochelle Charest or Garver – Possession of Meth
Michael Clark – Possession of Meth (2 priors)
Stephanie Martinez – Abandon/ Endanger a Child
Jerkayla Stinnett – Possession of Meth
Jacob Hamby – Possession of THC
Daniel Roman – Unlawful Carry in Prohibited Places, 2nd Count Tamper with Evidence
Elizabeth Thompson – Aggravated Assault (2 paragraphs, 1 prior)
Mariah McDonald – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
Kevin Donnelly – Evading Arrest (2 priors)
Dax Teichelman – Aggravated Assault
Ryan Kenyon – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Matthew Morrell – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Cody Rinehart – Retaliation
Brian Cole – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, 2nd Count Possession of Meth (1 prior)
Jeremy Helser – Possession of Meth
Marissa Quintanilla – Assault of Public Servant
Andrew Pedroza – Evading Arrest
Alfredo Vielma – Theft of Metal
Pete Burkhead – Injury to Elderly (2 paragraphs)
Benjamin Joseph – Assault Family Violence (1 prior)
Nina Curtis – Assault Peace Officer
Ronald Lea – Theft
Ronnell Wilson – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count Possession of Cocaine (2 priors)
David Jordan – Sexual Assault of Child
Sondra Mata – Endangering Child
Mark Parisek – Delivery of Cocaine in Drug Free Zone
Mark Parisek – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count Possession of Cocaine
Rashell Preslar – Theft (2 State jail priors)
Cody Bennett or Jackson – Theft (2 priors)
Gerrell Simmons – Possession of Meth (2 priors)
Jeremy Stidom – Possession of Morphine with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count Possession of Morphine, 3rd Count Posession of Meth (2 priors)
Delma Torres – Delivery of Meth
Christina Daniels – Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count Possession of Meth
Timothy Rhodes – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child, 2nd Count Indecency with Child by Contact, 3rd Count Indecency with a Child by Contact
Tony Patterson – Sexual Abuse of a Child Continuous
Joshua Garvin – Possession of Meth