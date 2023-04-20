Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, April 20. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Rochelle Charest or Garver – Possession of Meth

Michael Clark – Possession of Meth (2 priors)

Stephanie Martinez – Abandon/ Endanger a Child

Jerkayla Stinnett – Possession of Meth

Jacob Hamby – Possession of THC

Daniel Roman – Unlawful Carry in Prohibited Places, 2nd Count Tamper with Evidence

Elizabeth Thompson – Aggravated Assault (2 paragraphs, 1 prior)

Mariah McDonald – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Kevin Donnelly – Evading Arrest (2 priors)

Dax Teichelman – Aggravated Assault

Ryan Kenyon – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Matthew Morrell – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Cody Rinehart – Retaliation

Brian Cole – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, 2nd Count Possession of Meth (1 prior)

Jeremy Helser – Possession of Meth

Marissa Quintanilla – Assault of Public Servant

Andrew Pedroza – Evading Arrest

Alfredo Vielma – Theft of Metal

Pete Burkhead – Injury to Elderly (2 paragraphs)

Benjamin Joseph – Assault Family Violence (1 prior)

Nina Curtis – Assault Peace Officer

Ronald Lea – Theft

Ronnell Wilson – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count Possession of Cocaine (2 priors)

David Jordan – Sexual Assault of Child

Sondra Mata – Endangering Child

Mark Parisek – Delivery of Cocaine in Drug Free Zone

Mark Parisek – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count Possession of Cocaine

Rashell Preslar – Theft (2 State jail priors)

Cody Bennett or Jackson – Theft (2 priors)

Gerrell Simmons – Possession of Meth (2 priors)

Jeremy Stidom – Possession of Morphine with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count Possession of Morphine, 3rd Count Posession of Meth (2 priors)

Delma Torres – Delivery of Meth

Christina Daniels – Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count Possession of Meth

Timothy Rhodes – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child, 2nd Count Indecency with Child by Contact, 3rd Count Indecency with a Child by Contact

Tony Patterson – Sexual Abuse of a Child Continuous

Joshua Garvin – Possession of Meth