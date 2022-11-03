Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, November 3. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Katlin Elizabeth McCormick – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Lillian Rane McCormick – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Shawn Edward Burson – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Kenneth Lashane Wiltz – Possession of Methamphetamine
Daniel Wayne Daughtery – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Oxycodone
Jason Edward Cardenas – Possession of Methamphetamine
Lee Jones – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information
Robert Earl Davis – Aggravated Assault
James Michael Peters II – Harassment of Public Servant
Melvin John Settlemyre – Injury to Child
Robert Paul Alcantar – Sexual Assault
Luis Donaldo Saldivar-Torres – Evading Arrest
Kodye Keeton – Assault Family Violence, Injury to Child
Joddie Lawrence Johnson – Robbery
Justin Devante Smith – Theft of Firearm, Burglary of Motor Vehicle
Quinton Miles Black – Assault on Peace Officer, Theft
Amanda Bueno – Possession of Methamphetamine
Josua Felix Arispe – Theft of Property, Credit Card Abuse
Angela Michelle Trueblood aha Angela Brannon – Theft Enhanced
Tate Daniel Longoria – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Marijuana
Richard Foreman – Theft of Copper
Jordon Mailoto – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Marihuana
Nathan Barham – Theft
Carl Floyd Wells – Theft Enhanced
Eric Wuertenbur – Assault Family Violence
Jade Ethan Roby – Deadly Conduct
Braden Andrew Harris – Burglary of Habitation
David Shane Allen – Assault Family Violence
Maxamillion Powdrill – Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence
Richard King – Driving While Intoxicated
Jordan Solis – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Kendrick Andre Woods – Possession of Methamphetamine
Larry Sanders Johnson – Possession of Cocaine
Tyler Huggins – Possession of Methamphetamine
Darin Delancey – Possession of Methamphetamine
Sarah Lee Sansom aka Sarah Tamez Sansom – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine
Richard King – Possession of Methamphetamine