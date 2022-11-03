Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, November 3. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Katlin Elizabeth McCormick – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Lillian Rane McCormick – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Shawn Edward Burson – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Kenneth Lashane Wiltz – Possession of Methamphetamine

Daniel Wayne Daughtery – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Oxycodone

Jason Edward Cardenas – Possession of Methamphetamine

Lee Jones – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Robert Earl Davis – Aggravated Assault

James Michael Peters II – Harassment of Public Servant

Melvin John Settlemyre – Injury to Child

Robert Paul Alcantar – Sexual Assault

Luis Donaldo Saldivar-Torres – Evading Arrest

Kodye Keeton – Assault Family Violence, Injury to Child

Joddie Lawrence Johnson – Robbery

Justin Devante Smith – Theft of Firearm, Burglary of Motor Vehicle

Quinton Miles Black – Assault on Peace Officer, Theft

Amanda Bueno – Possession of Methamphetamine

Josua Felix Arispe – Theft of Property, Credit Card Abuse

Angela Michelle Trueblood aha Angela Brannon – Theft Enhanced

Tate Daniel Longoria – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Marijuana

Richard Foreman – Theft of Copper

Jordon Mailoto – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Marihuana

Nathan Barham – Theft

Carl Floyd Wells – Theft Enhanced

Eric Wuertenbur – Assault Family Violence

Jade Ethan Roby – Deadly Conduct

Braden Andrew Harris – Burglary of Habitation

David Shane Allen – Assault Family Violence

Maxamillion Powdrill – Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence

Richard King – Driving While Intoxicated

Jordan Solis – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Kendrick Andre Woods – Possession of Methamphetamine

Larry Sanders Johnson – Possession of Cocaine

Tyler Huggins – Possession of Methamphetamine

Darin Delancey – Possession of Methamphetamine

Sarah Lee Sansom aka Sarah Tamez Sansom – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine

Richard King – Possession of Methamphetamine