ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Joseph Thomas Foundation will celebrate the grand opening of the new location Friday. This local non-profit helps families who need medical equipment, supplies and other medical needs. With the new location, staff can be better equipped to serve families and children.

On February 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., there will be a grand opening celebration at 1433 South 14th Street. Lunch will be provided for the first 75 visitors and guests will have the chance to meet staff and ambassadors.

The Joseph Thomas Foundation will also host one of the biggest fundraisers the next day (February 11), the annual triathlon. This triathlon is for children who have disabilities and the event will have bowling, skee ball and mini golf.