ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a big gift Tuesday morning: funding for state-of-the-art bullet proof vests.

After applying for a grant, they received a $27,000 donation from the Community Foundation of Abilene and Beltway Park Church.

The body armor ranges from $800-1,000 per vest and will outfit 15 Taylor County Deputies.