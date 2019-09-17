Grant will help some area pets get spayed, neutered

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several animals are going to be getting an extra hand now, thanks to a recent grant.

The Community Foundation of Abilene has granted the Taylor/Jones County Humane Society $7,000 to help with the spaying and neutering of animals.

Meals on Wheels and Betty Hardwick are also in partnership with this project, and their clients will be the ones benefiting from this.

“We truly hope this is a program that covers all the animals, because we don’t want any animals starving or having unwanted litters or being sick. We want to make Abilene a better place for everybody,” says Melissa O’Neill, with Taylor/Jones Humane Society.

Meals on Wheels already has programs for the pets of their clients for visits to the vet and food, now they’re joined by the Betty Hardwick Center to help each other out.