Graphic video catches Texas man torturing cat at pool

***Warning. This video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Viewer discretion is advised.***

HOUSTON (CNN) — A 22-year-old man in Houston is facing charges of felony animal cruelty.

A caller alerted the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to the existence of disturbing surveillance video from an apartment complex pool.

Javonte Darion Alexander is seen picking up a cat and violently throwing it into the pool.

The video also shows Alexander repeatedly strike the animal in the head as it tried to get out of the pool.

Authorities said later in the video, Alexander is seen holding the cat under water.

At the end, officials said Alexander is seen leaving with the cat, which appeared to be dead or unconscious.

After seeing the video, the apartment complex evicted Alexander for criminal activity.

According to court documents, he told the apartment complex staff he did what he did because he had problems with the cat.

Alexander posted a $10,000 bond.

His charge of animal torture is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison.