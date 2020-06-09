Grass fire in Shackelford County, multiple structures involved

Live Now
SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire has been reported outside of Albany on Highway 6, multiple structures have been involved.

According to a Facebook post by the Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office, the Albany Pd, Hamby Fire, Shackleford County Fire, Moran Fire, Eastland County Fire, and Hubbard Creek Fire are on scene.

The Forest Service is en route at this time.

The Texas A&M Forest Services webpage indicates the fire has reached 100 acres with a 0% containment.

The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to please stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest.

