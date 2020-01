ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire was reported Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The fire is located at County Road 287 & Bull Wagon.

People are now being evacuated since there are several structures being threatened.

According to scanners, the fire is now moving east towards Tye.

This is a developing story, BigCountryHomepage will update as soon as more information becomes available