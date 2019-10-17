Grass fire threatening homes in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews are fighting a grass fire in Jones County that is reportedly threatening two homes in the area.

According to witnesses at the scene, a power line broke and caught a field on fire at FM 2746 and Private Road 447 around 3:45 Thursday afternoon.

The Anson Fire Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

A woman who lives nearby said her electricity went out, and then she could smell the smoke from the fire.

Witnesses say the fire is moving north.

