ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A great horned owl was released back into the wild after being cared for the past four months by the Bird Rescue Facility at the Abilene Zoo.

This past March, Jason Cox was mowing the yard at his family’s ranch in Sweetwater when he discovered what he thought was a tiny, white cotton ball stuck under a cactus.

“I went down to see what it was, and it was moving, and I realized it was a bird. I called my vet here in Sweetwater, and they told me that there was a bird rescue in Abilene, so I packed him up in a little dish basin and just drove him to Abilene,” Cox recalled.

Cox took the baby owl to Ryan King, who is the Avian Rehab Keeper at the Bird Rescue Facility. King told KTAB/KRBC about the surrogate owl they had to foster the baby owl.

“We have an ambassador owl at our zoo, Einstein, which I raised 18 years ago, and about a few years ago, she started doing a lot of motherly instincts. We swapped out the eggs with the chick, and she took to it immediately, and then she became a mother and a surrogate and raised it as her own,” described King.

After four months, the rescuers test-flighted it in their flight cages and gave it live mice to make sure it could hunt on its own. After they felt it was fully prepped, the rescuers, along with Cox, released the owl back into the wild in the same place Cox discovered it.