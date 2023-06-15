ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A group of more than 40 passengers traveling in a Greyhound bus said they were stranded at the bus stop in northeast Abilene after their bus driver said she ran out of hours.

This was a chaotic scene at the bus stop off of State Highway 351, as more than 15 of those passengers were left there from 1:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., many of which were unable to afford food or water in the meantime.

“[It’s] inhumane, and it shouldn’t happen again to anybody,” shared Diane Martinez, one of the passengers. “We’ve been stranded here for 11 hours, 12 hours, no bath.”

Many of these travelers began their bus trip in California, and some were traveling as far as Virginia. After stopping in Abilene early Thursday morning, the bus driver said she had reached her hour limit and could not go any further.

“Now we’re all wondering what’s going on? What’re we going to do?” passenger Patrick Kelly recalled.

Kelly went on to say that some passengers took the bus to save money. Due to this, as hours went by while they were in limbo, these passengers could not afford food or water.

Kelly shared that a good samaritan, who was also a passenger on this bus, went to Walmart to buy every passenger on the bus cereal and milk.

“God told me that people were hungry and, you know what I mean, someone had to feed them,” shared the good Samaritan, Brandon Thomas. “I don’t want to take credit because as human beings, we should all look out for one another.”

Yet, hours later, passengers were still left waiting, with no answer from Greyhound as to when help would come, according to Cole Melvin.

“Kids on the bus, sick little babies, it’s cold on the bus. It doesn’t make any sense,” Melvin explained.

KTAB/KRBC spoke with Sergeant Marc Couch with the Texas Department of Public Safety, who said bus drivers are required to stop driving after ten hours and cannot start driving again until an eight hour consecutive break.

However, he added it should be no surprise when that time limit is approaching.

A new bus driver finally arrived more than ten hours later to take them to their next destination, but passengers still want accountability for what they said Greyhound put them through

“I don’t think they would treat a dog the way that they have treated these elderly and young babies, and that’s so sad,” said Martinez.

KTAB/KRBC has reached out to Greyhound’s corporate office, who said they were unable to give a statement about this incident.

Emergency services in Abilene told KTAB/KRBC they will try to work with Greyhound to prevent situations like this from happening in the future.