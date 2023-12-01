ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With Christmas just around the corner, many people have probably already started decorating their homes for the holidays. From putting up twinkling lights to decorating the tree with ornaments, a lot of time and effort goes into making things look festive.

Lynn Barnett from The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council said they spent all day Wednesday, November 29, putting holiday decor on the storybook garden characters. However, when a city employee came to trim the hedges on Thursday morning, they realized most of the decor was missing.

“We come in and put Santa hats, just different decorations, Christmas skirts. 90% of those hats and scarfs and all that had been stolen,” said Barnett.

She shared that she is shocked that something like this happened at an event created for children.

“It’s fun to see all the families come, and some come in their Christmas pajamas, and some come with ugly Christmas sweaters… apparently the Grinch paid a visit to the storybook garden on Wednesday night,” added Barnett.

They have planned ‘Christmas in the Garden’ since 2017, an event created to promote reading and family fun. She added that things have been stolen in the past, but never to this extent.

“We lost a hat here or a scarve here, but we never had anybody come through and just take everything. It’s truly like the Grinch, like the Grinch story, just ruining it for everybody,” explained Barnett.

Barnett shared that they don’t mind the monetary loss, as that’s part of life, but are upset about the time and effort lost.

“It takes staff time, and we work out there all afternoon. You know, many of us are putting that together, so for anyone to come on and ruin it for all of the families that would like to come in and enjoy it – it’s just so disheartening,” explained Barnett.

The Grinch may have tried to steal Christmas, but the community is continuing to work together. The event went on as usual as the council spent the day redecorating and working against the clock.