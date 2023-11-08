ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Youth Sports Authority (AYSA) is taking youth sports to the next level with the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Recreation Outdoor Complex next to the Abilene Zoo.

The Recreation Outdoor Complex, referred to as ROC, will feature ten fields, with some having well-maintained grass and others with turf. Additionally, it will have a two-story clubhouse that will house offices for AYSA and the Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Supporters will be able to watch games and practices in the air-conditioned clubhouse. The complex will also include study and play-rooms, providing entertainment for siblings accompanying athletes.

AYSA opened its doors to the community in 2019. Four years later, the organization embarked on a new journey to enhance and invest in youth sports. Kris Seale, with the Board of Directors, expressed that this was a collaborative effort.

“Something our city has done, and everybody has come together. The city government, the people, the businesses, everything has come together to make this happen. It’s an honor that we are able to lead the way,” Seale shared.

Cody Ramos, a soccer coach in Abilene, shared he knows firsthand how important sports are for children.

“I’m personally almost teary-eyed at the same time. This is something I think we needed for years,” Ramos said. “Escape from reality just to have fun. I think it’s awesome that our kids are going to grow up and do the same thing in an awesome facility.”

Youth sports participant Alex Ramos shared his love for sports and such programs.

“Still having fun but at the same time getting fit every year, and I really like doing this because even though we’re getting fit, we’re having fun,” Ramos shared.

Construction is expected to begin in December, with the opening scheduled for the spring of 2025.