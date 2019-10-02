Groundbreaking takes place at new Taylor Elementary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The next phase of the 2018 Abilene Independent School District (AISD) bond project began Wednesday morning with a groundbreaking for the new Taylor Elementary.

The new facility will be located at 1719 East North 10th Street.

Officials say the new building will be designed with improved safety and security in line with modern school operations.

“I can already see that it’s going to be a pretty big place and we are going to have a great time,” says 5th grader Abigail Weatherby.

The school is named for three brothers from Tennessee who traveled to Texas in 1835 and died in the battle of the Alamo.