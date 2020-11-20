Group of Abilene pastors issues ‘public health unity statement’ in face of COVID-19 surge

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A group of pastors in Abilene have issued a “public health unity statement” as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Key City.

The statement reads as follows:

Christians have historically responded to pandemics by asking, “How can we serve?”

We, as leaders in local churches called to serve Abilene, stand together in unity to serve our city at this critical moment.

Together, we are committed to pray for the eradication of COVID-19.

Together, we are committed to do all we can within our churches to sacrifice our own interests for the health of our community, which includes at least two weeks of virtual ministry gatherings.

Together, we are committed to encourage other community leaders to do what is within their power to also sacrifice for the wellness of our community.

Together, we stand to say, “Thank you, and we love you!” to our healthcare workers.

Together, seeking the Lord’s guidance, sacrificing collectively, and following the wisdom of wise counsel from our health professionals, we believe that better days are ahead. May the grace and mercy of God be abundant in our city during this time.

Signed,

Rev. Steve Patterson – Senior Pastor, St. Paul United Methodist Church

Dr. Cliff Stewart – Minister, First Central Presbyterian Church

Shane Hughes – Preaching Minister, Highland Church of Christ

Phil Christopher – Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church Abilene

Chuck Farina – Senior Pastor, New Hope Church

Austin Lawrence – Lead Pastor, The Well

David McQueen – Lead Pastor, Beltway Park Church

David Skinner – Lead Pastor, The River

John Whitten – Senior Pastor, Pioneer Drive Baptist Church

Kevin Peters – Lead Pastor, Radiant Life Church

Jarrod Robinson – Minister of the Word, Southern Hills Church of Christ

Andrew L. Penns – Pastor, Valley View Missionary Baptist Church

Due to constraints of time and contact information, not all area pastors were able to be contacted. We appreciate all congregations working in discerning the best ways to help during this pandemic.