Group of Clyde businesswomen help turn brick walls into works of art

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB) – Driving through any town you may notice the eye catching architecture, store signs or displays but what about the parts of the buildings not at the forefront. A group of business women called Color Me Clyde are working to add a bright touch to normally dull buildings.

Seeing a brick wall as a blank canvas, this group of businesswomen are working to make the framework of clyde a little more picturesque.

“We want the wall to be bright and colorful good for photo ops that sort of thing,” Color Me Clyde President Robbie Wilsher said.

“It’s nice to see citizens have pride in their community and its great sitting on council knowing that we have people like that we can rely on,” Clyde Mayor Pro Tem Steve Kniffen said.

It’s not just about adding a pop of color to the streets.

“It is so important to preserve the history of our town,” Wilsher said.

The group is putting the story of Clyde into illustration.

“So many new people move in the older people you know they pass on. We want the grandkids to know about that history,” Wilsher said.

The first mural has an image of a train, symbolizing the railroad that runs straight through town.

“That’s why Clyde was founded,” Wilsher said.

You can also see Burkett Pecans and even little tidbits of history that aren’t as well known.

“Clyde was actually called Little California because of all of the grapes that were grown,” Wilsher said.

All the pieces come together to paint a picture of what makes Clyde the town it is today, while aiming to provide a sense of home to everyone passing through.

“We want our city to grow. We want people to feel welcome here,” Wilsher said.

Color Me Clyde is a non-profit that hires the artist to paint the murals. The first mural and the wings were painted by Cal Johnson. The next project will be on the side of a two story business which will feature a bulldog puppy. The design is still in the works but will be completed in October.